202.5
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:55 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press December 15, 2018 12:00 am 12/15/2018 12:00am
Share

Death of 7-year-old on border raises questions

Report details firefighters’ harrowing work in Paradise

Baylor ties pervade rape case that sparked uproar

O’Rourke, other Dems don’t want tent city’s contract renewed

Idaho test reactor is pivotal in US nuclear power strategy

Worries about ballot security overshadow disputed House race

California alleges utility falsified pipeline safety records

Wisconsin, Michigan Republicans enact lame-duck limits

California court blocks pardon of man who killed at age 14

Police visit ‘Saturday Night Live’ star after Instagram post

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500