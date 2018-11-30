WATCH: Videos show people taking cover as Alaska quake struck

Videos before and after the earthquake struck show people inside a courtroom ducking under tables for cover and also show the destruction to a local TV station.

WASHINGTON — Two powerful back-to-back earthquakes rocked Alaska Friday, collapsing a large section of road near Anchorage, shattering windows opening cracks in downtown buildings.

Videos before and after the earthquake struck show people inside a courtroom ducking under tables for cover and also show the destruction to a local TV station.

This videos shows women hiding under desks in a courthouse as a 7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Anchorage, Alaska.

Employees at the Anchorage station KTVA take in the damage to the studio after the quake hit.

Watch coverage from KTVA shortly after the quake struck.

Hear air traffic controllers in Anchorage, Alaska, divert aircraft immediately following a magnitude 7.0 earthquake.

