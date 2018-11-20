The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending November 18, 2018: Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Plague Inc.,Ndemic Creations 4. Bloons TD 6,Ninja Kiwi 5. NBA 2K19,…

App Store Official Charts for the week ending November 18, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc.,Ndemic Creations

4. Bloons TD 6,Ninja Kiwi

5. NBA 2K19, 2K

6. 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure, Robot Gentleman

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Bloons TD 5,Ninja Kiwi

9. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studios

10. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Bitlife-Life Simulator, Candywriter, LLC

2. Swing Star, Good Job Games

3. Fire Balls 3D, Voodoo

4. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

5. Find Differences: Detective,Fastone Games

6. My Talking Tom 2, Outfit7 Limited

7. Stickman Hook, MADBOX

8. Flip Trickster, Lion Studios

9. Helix Jump, Voodoo

10. Words Story, ZHOU JIAPING

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure, Robot Gentleman

3. My City: Dentist Visit, My Town Games LTD

4. Castle of Illusion, Disney

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Bloons TD 6,Ninja Kiwi

7. Stardew Valley, Chucklefish Limited

8. Plauge Inc., Ndemic Creations

9. NBA 2K19, 2K

10. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Swing Star, Good Job Games

2. My Talking Tom 2, Outfit7 Limited

3. Paper.io 2, Voodoo

4. Fire Balls 3D, Voodoo

5. Flip Trickster, Lion Studios

6. Helix Jump, Voodoo

7. Happy Glass, Lion Studios

8. Hole.io, Voodoo

9. Golfmasters-Fun Golf Game, Playgendary

10. Spinner.io, Good Job Games

