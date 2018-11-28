My Take: Detroit teaches us a lesson in law enforcement

Two Michigan police departments tried to buy and sell each other drugs while posing undercover. On My Take, Clinton Yates discusses why the policy that tricks people into getting arrested does not work.

Detroit provides a great example of why exactly our war on drugs doesn’t really work.

My Take: 11/28/2018 Clinton Yates https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/MyTake112818.mp3 Download audio

