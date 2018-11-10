Here’s how to help victims of the California wildfires

Fast-moving wildfires have engulfed much of Northern and Southern California, leaving thousands of people and animals displaced. Here's how you can help.

WASHINGTON — Fast-moving wildfires in California have killed 11 people and incinerated most of the town of Paradise in the state’s most destructive fire in at least a century.

With fires in both Northern and Southern California, more than 250,000 people were forced from their homes, state officials said.

Here are some organizations to donate to that are working to help those affected by the fires:

Here are some organizations accepting donations that are providing care and sanctuary for animals:

The Humane Society of Ventura County is taking in dogs, cats, horses and other domesticated animals. They are asking for both supplies as well as money for their relief efforts. You can donate on their website here or make a donation over the phone by calling 805-646-6505. You can also purchase needed supplies using their Amazon Wish List.

The Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundations Noah’s Legacy Fund is housing and feeding displaced dogs, cats, horses and other animals. You can make a cash donation on their website.

