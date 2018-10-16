Today in History Today is Tuesday, Oct. 16, the 289th day of 2018. There are 76 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On Oct. 16, 1793, during the French Revolution, Marie Antoinette,…

Today in History

Today is Tuesday, Oct. 16, the 289th day of 2018. There are 76 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Oct. 16, 1793, during the French Revolution, Marie Antoinette, the queen of France, was beheaded.

On this date:

In 1758, American lexicographer Noah Webster was born in Hartford, Connecticut.

In 1859, radical abolitionist John Brown led a group of 21 men in a raid on Harpers Ferry in western Virginia. (Ten of Brown’s men were killed and five escaped. Brown and six followers were captured; all were executed.)

In 1916, Planned Parenthood had its beginnings as Margaret Sanger and her sister, Ethel Byrne, opened the first birth control clinic in Brooklyn, New York. (The clinic ended up being raided by police and Sanger was arrested.)

In 1934, Chinese Communists, under siege by the Nationalists, began their “long march” lasting a year from southeastern to northwestern China.

In 1962, the Cuban missile crisis began as President John F. Kennedy was informed that reconnaissance photographs had revealed the presence of missile bases in Cuba.

In 1968, American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos sparked controversy at the Mexico City Olympics by giving “black power” salutes during a victory ceremony after they’d won gold and bronze medals in the 200-meter race.

In 1978, the College of Cardinals of the Roman Catholic Church chose Cardinal Karol Wojtyla (voy-TEE’-wah) to be the new pope; he took the name John Paul II.

In 1987, a 58-1/2-hour drama in Midland, Texas, ended happily as rescuers freed Jessica McClure, an 18-month-old girl trapped in a narrow, abandoned well.

In 1991, a deadly shooting rampage took place in Killeen, Texas, as a gunman opened fire at a Luby’s Cafeteria, killing 23 people before taking his own life.

In 1995, a vast throng of black men gathered in Washington, D.C. for the “Million Man March” led by Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

In 1997, in the first known case in the United States, a Georgia woman gave birth after being implanted with previously frozen eggs.

In 2001, twelve Senate offices were closed as hundreds of staffers underwent anthrax tests.

Ten years ago: A volatile Wall Street pulled off another stunning U-turn, transforming a 380-point loss for the Dow Jones industrial average into a 401-point gain.

Five years ago: Congress passed and sent to President Barack Obama for his signature legislation to avoid a threatened U.S. default and end the partial, 16-day government shutdown. A Lao Airlines turboprop crashed as it approached Pakse Airport in southern Laos; all 49 people on board were killed. The Los Angeles Dodgers beat St. Louis 6-4, trimming the Cardinals’ lead to 3-2 in the NL championship series. The Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 7-3 to even the AL championship series at 2-all.

One year ago: Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who had been captured and held by the Taliban for five years after walking away from his post in Afghanistan, pleaded guilty to desertion and endangering his comrades. (A military judge later decided not to send him to prison.) A New Jersey man, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, was convicted of planting two pressure-cooker bombs on New York City streets, including one that injured 30 people; prosecutors said Rahimi considered himself “a soldier in a holy war against Americans.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actress Angela Lansbury is 93. Actor Peter Bowles is 82. Actor-producer Tony Anthony is 81. Actor Barry Corbin is 78. Sportscaster Tim McCarver is 77. Rock musician C.F. Turner (Bachman-Turner Overdrive) is 75. Actress Suzanne Somers is 72. Rock singer-musician Bob Weir is 71. Producer-director David Zucker is 71. Record company executive Jim Ed Norman is 70. Actor Daniel Gerroll is 67. Actor Morgan Stevens is 67. Actress Martha Smith is 66. Comedian-actor Andy Kindler is 62. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 60. Actor-musician Gary Kemp is 59. Singer-musician Bob Mould is 58. Actor Randy Vasquez is 57. Rock musician Flea (Red Hot Chili Peppers) is 56. Movie director Kenneth Lonergan is 56. Actor Christian Stolte is 56. Actor Todd Stashwick is 50. Jazz musician Roy Hargrove is 49. Actress Terri J. Vaughn is 49. Singer Wendy Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 49. Rapper B-Rock (B-Rock and the Bizz) is 47. Rock singer Chad Gray (Mudvayne) is 47. Actor Paul Sparks is 47. Actress Kellie Martin is 43. Singer John Mayer is 41. Actor Jeremy Jackson is 38. Actress Caterina Scorsone is 38. Actress Brea Grant is 37.

Thought for Today: “Life is a solitary cell whose walls are mirrors.” — Eugene O’Neill, American playwright (born this date in 1888, died 1953).

