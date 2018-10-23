The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store 10/23/2018 06:10pm By The Associated Press Share

App Store Official Charts for the week ending October 21, 2018: Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros. 3. Reigns: Game of Thrones, Devolver Digital 4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd. 5.…