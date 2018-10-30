Hilary Duff and boyfriend announce birth of their daughter

202
By The Associated Press October 30, 2018 7:15 am 10/30/2018 07:15am
FILE - In this June 27, 2017, file photo, Hilary Duff attends TV Land's "Younger" season 4 premiere party in New York. Duff is celebrating the birth of her daughter. The actress and singer and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, announced the news Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, on Instagram. Banks Violet Bair was born on Oct. 25. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hilary Duff is celebrating the birth of her daughter.

The 31-year-old actress and singer and her boyfriend, Matthew Koma, announced the news Monday on Instagram . Banks Violet Bair was born on Oct. 25.

Duff wrote “this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!”

Duff has a son from her previous marriage to former professional hockey player Mike Comrie.

This story has been corrected to identify Duff’s first name as Hilary, not Hillary.

