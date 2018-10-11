202
AP Top U.S. News at 1:30 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 12:00 am 10/11/2018 12:00am
Michael charges into Southeast after slamming north Florida

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Hurricane slams Florida panhandle, Georgia

The Latest: Michael still a hurricane hours after landfall

3 strategies for companies concerned about Amazon wage hike

Weinstein in court as judge mulls future of sex assault case

Limousine service operator charged in crash that killed 20

Tennessee Senate candidates exchange barbs in final debate

AP Exclusive: Toxic metal found in chain stores’ jewelry

FBI says man planned to bomb National Mall on Election Day

Fast, furious: How Michael grew into a 155 mph monster

