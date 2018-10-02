202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 8:15 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 2, 2018 12:00 am 10/02/2018 12:00am
Share

Dimmed lights, somber tributes on Vegas shooting anniversary

Despite hurricane, at-risk Houston students made gains

Studies in healthy older people aim to prevent Alzheimer’s

APNewsBreak: Attorney: Ellison abuse claim unsubstantiated

Tropical Storm Rosa heads for Baja, US Southwest

DOJ’s lawsuit may delay California’s new net neutrality law

Brown shows governing philosophy in final bill action

Poll: Half of young Americans see better financial future

Amazon ups wages for 350K, says it will advocate better pay

AP Explains: Where things stand in Vegas shooting aftermath

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500