202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 7:44 a.m. EDT

By The Associated Press October 3, 2018 12:00 am 10/03/2018 12:00am
Share

Ripple effect? Amazon’s $15 wage may help lift pay elsewhere

Hundreds of US teacher candidates shake up midterm elections

Defense to rest case a day after Chicago officer’s testimony

Study: 1 in 3 US adults eat fast food each day

California law on company boards spotlights deep challenges

Poll: Half of young Americans see better financial future

4 men arrested in connection with violent Virginia rally

Sarah Palin’s son, Track, faces court decision on jail time

Washington Post worried about Saudi writer missing in Turkey

West Virginia justice to keep job, another goes on trial

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500