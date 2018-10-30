202
Home » National News » 30 injured after floor…

30 injured after floor collapses at apartment clubhouse in South Carolina

By CNN October 21, 2018 6:29 am 10/21/2018 06:29am
Share

By Keith Allen and Nicole Chavez, CNN

(CNN) — Thirty people were injured when the floor of an apartment clubhouse collapsed during a party in Clemson, South Carolina, the city’s police department said.

A large portion of floor collapsed Sunday morning as attendees danced in unison at the clubhouse of the Woodlands of Clemson apartment complex, Woodlands Property Management President Tal Slann said.

People fell through the collapsed floor into the building’s basement, Slann said.

No individuals were trapped during the collapse and it’s unclear if anyone suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

The apartment complex is about three miles northeast of Clemson University.

The clubhouse building where the collapse happened is a common area within the complex. It was built in 2004, Slann said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

More News

Topics:
clemson floor collapse National News south carolina

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500