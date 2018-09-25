202
Home » National News » Trump riding in sleeker…

Trump riding in sleeker version of ‘Beast’ presidential limo

By The Associated Press September 25, 2018 2:57 pm 09/25/2018 02:57pm
2 Shares

A sleeker version of the armored presidential limousine known as "The Beast" is ferrying Trump around midtown Manhattan, where he's attending the annual U.N. General Assembly session. See photos.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is riding around in a new set of wheels.

A sleeker version of the armored presidential limousine known as “The Beast” is ferrying Trump around midtown Manhattan, where he’s attending the annual U.N. General Assembly session.

The U.S. Secret Service says the 2018 Cadillac was added to the fleet of presidential limos last week.

On Monday, the agency tweeted a photo of the vehicle — and a double — parked at the Wall Street heliport in lower Manhattan. The caption said: “The Secret Service is ready to roll into #UNGA 2018!” The Secret Service is responsible for Trump’s personal safety.

The agency says the new Cadillac continues its legacy of providing “state-of-the-art technology and performance to its protective mission.”

No other details were released.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
cadillac donald trump Government News National News Presidential limousine UN General Assembly White House

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

500
Recommended
Latest
600
Kavanaugh, Ford testify on Capitol Hill
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
Celebrity birthdays Sept. 30-Oct. 6
Today in History: Sept. 30
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
PHOTOS: 2018 Emmy Awards
Florence thrashing coast
Hurricane Florence: Before the storm
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
PHOTOS: Aretha Franklin’s farewell
John McCain’s life and career
MTV Video Music Awards
Celebrity deaths
Local deaths of note
PHOTOS: Remembering Aretha Franklin
Shooting at the Capital Gazette
25 best places to visit in the US