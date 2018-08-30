202
Home » National News » WATCH: Arizona memorial service…

WATCH: Arizona memorial service for McCain

By Ginger Whitaker August 30, 2018 12:03 pm 08/30/2018 12:03pm
Share
The Arizona National Guard carries the casket of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. during memorial service at the Arizona Capitol on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, in Phoenix (AP Photo/Matt York)

WASHINGTON – A memorial service honoring Sen. John McCain is being held Thursday morning in Arizona, before his casket is transported to the U.S. Capitol.

People are expected to line the streets along the route from the State Capitol to North Phoenix Baptist Church, where former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to speak.

A public viewing for McCain will be held Friday at the U.S. Capitol, followed by a service on Saturday at the Washington National Cathedral. McCain will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Congress News Government News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500