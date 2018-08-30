WATCH: Arizona memorial service for McCain

Watch a livestream of the memorial service honoring Sen. John McCain held Thursday morning in Arizona.

WASHINGTON – A memorial service honoring Sen. John McCain is being held Thursday morning in Arizona, before his casket is transported to the U.S. Capitol.

People are expected to line the streets along the route from the State Capitol to North Phoenix Baptist Church, where former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to speak.

A public viewing for McCain will be held Friday at the U.S. Capitol, followed by a service on Saturday at the Washington National Cathedral. McCain will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.

