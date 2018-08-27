Photo capturing McCain in quiet moment now on display at National Portrait Gallery

A new portrait of the late Sen. John McCain has been unveiled at the Smithsonian Portrait Gallery Monday.

WASHINGTON — A new portrait of Sen. John McCain has been unveiled at the Smithsonian Portrait Gallery Monday to honor the longtime legislator and veteran.

The photograph will be temporarily displayed in the museum’s In Memoriam space on the first floor.

Taken in 2005 by Steve Pyke, a staff photographer for The New Yorker at the time, the black and white photo shows McCain standing among the columns outside the Capitol building.

The former 2008 Republican nominee for president, served six terms in the Senate from the state of Arizona.

