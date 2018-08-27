202
Home » National News » Photo capturing McCain in…

Photo capturing McCain in quiet moment now on display at National Portrait Gallery

By Lisa Weiner August 27, 2018 1:03 pm 08/27/2018 01:03pm
2 Shares

WASHINGTON — A new portrait of Sen. John McCain has been unveiled at the Smithsonian Portrait Gallery Monday to honor the longtime legislator and veteran.

(Courtesy Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery)

The photograph will be temporarily displayed in the museum’s In Memoriam space on the first floor.

Taken in 2005 by Steve Pyke, a staff photographer for The New Yorker at the time, the black and white photo shows McCain standing among the columns outside the Capitol building.

The former 2008 Republican nominee for president, served six terms in the Senate from the state of Arizona.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Gallery

PHOTOS: John McCain’s life and career

Sen. John McCain, who faced down his captors in a Vietnam prisoner of war camp with jut-jawed defiance and later turned his rebellious streak into a 35-year political career that took him to Congress and the Republican presidential nomination, has died. He was 81.

Related Stories

Topics:
Art News Government News john mccain National News national portrait gallery smithsonian
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500