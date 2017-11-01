Navy report: June, August ship collisions were preventable

Two ship collisions that occurred in June and August and killed 17 sailors "were preventable" accidents, according to a report released by the Navy Wednesday.

FILE- This June 17, 2017 file photo shows the damaged USS Fitzgerald near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo. The Navy says the commanding officer of a warship that lost seven sailors in a collision off the coast of Japan will be relieved of command, and nearly a dozen other sailors face punishment. Adm. William Moran, the No. 2 Navy officer, told reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday, Aug. 17, that the actions are to be taken shortly, although the Navy’s investigation into how and why the USS Fitzgerald collided with the container ship in June has not yet been completed. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

” … The respective investigations found multiple failures by watch standers that contributed to the incidents,” said Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. John Richardson.

The report indicates that the USS Fitzgerald watch teams did not adhere to “sound navigational practices” and protocols, which caused the ship to collide with the ACX Crystal off the coast of Japan. The ship’s leadership was not there during the event. Seven sailors died in the accident.

The August collision of the USS John S. McCain and merchant vessel Alnic MC near Singapore occurred due to poor training and leadership. According to the report, the commanding officer ignored recommendations from the executive officer, navigator and senior watch officer.

“We must do better,” said Richardson. “Our culture, from the most junior sailor to the most senior Commander, must value achieving and maintaining high operational and warfighting standards of performance and these standards must be embedded in our equipment, individuals, teams and fleets. We will spend every effort needed to correct these problems and be stronger than before,” said Richardson.

