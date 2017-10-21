Today’s Trump tweets range from stocks to Wilson

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump took to Twitter early on Saturday morning and commented on a variety of topics ranging from the Senate narrowly passing the 2018 budget to continuing his ongoing battle with Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson to JFK.

Budget that just passed is a really big deal, especially in terms of what will be the biggest tax cut in U.S. history – MSM barely covered! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

Trump’s first tweet came a little before 5 a.m. when he commented on what he says is a lack of media coverage following the Senate narrowly passing a budget, which was a major prerequisite to pass any of the sweeping tax cuts that President Trump has favored.

I hope the Fake News Media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative, is killing the Democrat Party! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

Trump’s next tweet came 15 minutes later and was a continuation of his feud with Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson.

The feud began when Trump called the pregnant widow of 25-year-old Sgt. La David T. Johnson, who was killed in Niger earlier in October when his patrol was ambushed by militants believed linked to the Islamic State group.

In the call, Trump told the widow that her husband “knew what he signed up for.”

Wilson, who is close to the family and was riding with them at the time, overheard the call on speakerphone. Wilson told reporters that the family was upset by Trump’s call.

Trump continued this feud a few hours later when he retweeted an account named “EaglePundit” who tweeted out a photo of former President Obama with Rep. Wilson. Trump’s tweet this time only said “People get what is going on.”

Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

A little after 5:30 a.m., Trump tweeted that he would not block the previously scheduled release of thousands of government documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

In 1992, Congress passed a law requiring all assassination documents to be released within 25 years, but the president still has the power to block them on the grounds that making them public them would harm intelligence or military operations, law enforcement or foreign relations.

The National Archives has until Thursday to disclose the remaining files related to Kennedy’s 1963 assassination.

Stock Market hits another all time high on Friday. 5.3 trillion dollars up since Election. Fake News doesn't spent much time on this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

A little before 6 a.m., Trump took to twitter again to say that the media was not giving his administration enough credit for the recent surge in stock prices that resulted in another record high on Friday.

In August, CNN reported that the stock market has hit an all-time high in 30 of the last 54 months and has reached a new high on average once every seven days since March 2013.

