Photos: Tropical Storm Nate pelts US Gulf Coast

Nate made landfall as a hurricane in Mississippi on Saturday, the first hurricane to make landfall in the state since Katrina 12 years ago. As the storm moved farther inland, it gradually lost steam but thousands remain without power. See photos.

Pumpkins are strewn about Highway 90 along the Gulf of Mexico in Pass Christian, Miss., in the aftermath of Hurricane Nate, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

WASHINGTON — Nate, which weakened to a tropical depression, flew over the central Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, reducing in strength as it moved inland over Mississippi and Alabama.

Forecasters predicted the storm would hit the U.S. Gulf Coast sometime during Saturday night. Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama have declared states of emergencies.

Hurricane Nate has already killed 21 people in Central America.

