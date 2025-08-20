Analysis: War escalates as diplomacy stalls on uneven ground

The path to peace in Ukraine is mired in distrust, competing narratives and fresh battlefield violence. Meanwhile, Western leaders scramble to design credible security guarantees so they are ready to enforce any future deal — should one materialize.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned against attempts to bypass Moscow, declaring, “Any attempts to address security matters concerning Ukraine without involving Moscow are futile … a ‘utopia’ and a ‘road to nowhere.’”

He underscored that Russia does not reject talks outright, but stressed they must be painstakingly prepared at the expert level. By contrast, he hailed the atmosphere at the recent Alaska summit with President Donald Trump as “very good” and said Washington showed a sincere desire for lasting peace.

Ukrainian leaders see no such sincerity. Halyna Yanchenko, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, argued that “direct negotiations with Putin are pointless and dangerous,” citing more than 200 failed agreements since 2014. She invoked one of the darkest moments: supposed “green corridors” for civilians that ended with Russian troops firing on cars marked with children.

“This proves Russia negotiates in bad faith,” she said, vowing that territorial concessions are unacceptable.

Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, also a member of Ukraine’s Parliament, echoed that skepticism, warning, “Russia is genuinely interested in … getting [Zelenskyy] signing the capitulation of Ukraine.”

She accused Moscow of deliberately stalling: “Somehow, they didn’t need additional and long preparation … to go to Alaska. But to meet President Zelenskyy in Europe, they do.”

Former U.S. envoy Kurt Volker placed the competing statements in context, calling them “positioning.”

“Putin set out his maximalist position. Now Ukraine and the European leaders are setting out a much more modest and realistic one … So, this is just positioning,” Volker said.

With Ukraine striking Russian supply lines and Russia’s economy under strain, Volker predicted, “I still expect Putin to go along with a ceasefire in place by the end of the year.”

For NATO, the urgency is clear. On Wednesday, all 32 chiefs of defense meet virtually to explore long-term guarantees for Kyiv, including rotational air defense units and expanded training.

The U.S. wants a European-led force bolstered by American airpower and surveillance. In Washington, UK Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin is at the Pentagon to discuss Britain’s contributions — training, logistics and airspace protection — designed to avoid direct front line combat while reinforcing Ukraine’s defenses.

But the reality on the ground tells a different story. Overnight, Russian missiles set a fuel site ablaze in Odesa and damaged port infrastructure in Izmail.

As diplomats debate formats and guarantees, the war continues at full speed — underscoring just how far the battlefield leaders remain from the conference table.

