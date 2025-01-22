Live Radio
The Hunt: Former Trump official speaks out about termination of his security detail

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

January 22, 2025, 7:01 PM

President Donald Trump has ordered the security detail terminated for John Bolton, one of his top former advisers.

Bolton is facing death threats from Iran, which is recognized by the U.S. as a state sponsor of terrorism.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Bolton sat down to talk about what this means.

John Bolton, one of President Donald Trump's former aides, talks to WTOP's J.J. Green about getting his Secret Service detail rescinded

