The Hunt: Former Trump official speaks out about termination of his security detail

John Bolton, one of President Donald Trump's former aides, talks to WTOP's J.J. Green about getting his Secret Service detail rescinded.

President Donald Trump has ordered the security detail terminated for John Bolton, one of his top former advisers.

Bolton is facing death threats from Iran, which is recognized by the U.S. as a state sponsor of terrorism.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Bolton sat down to talk about what this means.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

John Bolton, one of President Donald Trump's former aides, talks to WTOP's J.J. Green about getting his Secret Service detail rescinded

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.