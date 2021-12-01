CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan urges Marylanders to get tested | Prince George's Co. libraries providing free tests | Labs testing for omicron variant | Latest local COVID-19 stats
The Hunt: School-shooting suspect charged with terrorism

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

December 1, 2021, 6:11 PM

A 15-year-old suspect in Tuesday’s Oxford High School shooting in Michigan was charged with one count of terrorism as well as four counts of murder, among other charges.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” retired FBI Special Agent Tom O’Connor explains why the charge of terrorism was added.

The Hunt: Dec. 1, 2021 (J.J. Green)

