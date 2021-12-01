The Hunt: School-shooting suspect charged with terrorism J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

FBI Special Agent Tom O'Connor explains why the suspect in Tuesday's school shooting in Michigan has been charged with terrorism on this week's edition of The Hunt.

A 15-year-old suspect in Tuesday’s Oxford High School shooting in Michigan was charged with one count of terrorism as well as four counts of murder, among other charges. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” retired FBI Special Agent Tom O’Connor explains why the charge of terrorism was added. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: Dec. 1, 2021 (J.J. Green)

J.J. Green JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America. jgreen@wtop.com @JJGreenWTOP

