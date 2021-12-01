The Hunt: School-shooting suspect charged with terrorism

FBI Special Agent Tom O'Connor explains why the suspect in Tuesday's school shooting in Michigan has been charged with terrorism on this week's edition of The Hunt.
A 15-year-old suspect in Tuesday’s Oxford High School shooting in Michigan was charged with one count of terrorism as well as four counts of murder, among other charges.
On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” retired FBI Special Agent Tom O’Connor explains why the charge of terrorism was added.
The Hunt: Dec. 1, 2021 (J.J. Green)
