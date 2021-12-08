The Hunt: New details about Afghanistan’s rapid collapse J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

Months after the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, we are learning how they did it so quickly. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, Senior Director of the Counter Extremism Project, said they used sleeper cells. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: Dec. 8, 2021 (J.J. Green)

