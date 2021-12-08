CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
The Hunt: New details about Afghanistan’s rapid collapse

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

December 8, 2021, 5:18 PM

Months after the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, we are learning how they did it so quickly.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, Senior Director of the Counter Extremism Project, said they used sleeper cells.

The Hunt: Dec. 8, 2021 (J.J. Green)

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

