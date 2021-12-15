CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS updates COVID-19 policy for team sports | Booster shots mandatory at Georgetown Univ. | Pfizer COVID pill effective verse omicron | COVID toll nears 800K | Area vaccination numbers
National Security News

The Hunt: Far-right nationalist group, the Proud Boys, is recalibrating

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

December 15, 2021, 4:50 PM

The far-right nationalist group known as the Proud Boys is recalibrating. What are they planning?

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Michael German, a fellow with the Brennan Center for Justice’s Liberty & National Security Program, said they’re trying to expand their reach.

December 15, 2021 | The Hunt: Dec. 15, 2021 (J.J. Green)

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

