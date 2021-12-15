The Hunt: Far-right nationalist group, the Proud Boys, is recalibrating J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

The far-right nationalist group known as the Proud Boys appears to be changing things up in an attempt to expand its reach. J.J. Green goes deeper on this week's edition of "The Hunt."

The far-right nationalist group known as the Proud Boys is recalibrating. What are they planning? On this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Michael German, a fellow with the Brennan Center for Justice’s Liberty & National Security Program, said they’re trying to expand their reach. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio December 15, 2021 | The Hunt: Dec. 15, 2021 (J.J. Green)

