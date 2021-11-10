CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
The Hunt: Does ISIS have the tools to attack the US in the next 6 months?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

November 10, 2021, 7:51 PM

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” TorchStone Global Vice President Scott Stewart says ISIS needs two things to make an attack on the United States possible.

The Hunt: Nov. 10, 2021 (J.J. Green)

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

