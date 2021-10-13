The Hunt: Tracking down terrorists J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

Terror groups are once again high on the list of concerns for the U.S. military. WTOP's J.J. Green explores how the Defense Intelligence Agency fits into the military's preparation for that work.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: Oct. 13, 2021 (J.J. Green) Terror groups are once again high on the list of concerns for the U.S. military. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, says DIA is an indispensable part of the military’s preparation for that work.

J.J. Green JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America. jgreen@wtop.com @JJGreenWTOP

