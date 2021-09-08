9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
The Hunt: Who is Sirajuddin Haqqani?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

September 8, 2021, 7:20 PM

The Hunt: Sept. 8, 2021 (J.J. Green)

The Taliban has appointed Sirajuddin Haqqani as its interim interior minister. The U.S has offered a $10 million reward for his arrest.

On this week’s episode of The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, former CIA covert operative Robert Baer breaks down who Haqqani is.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

