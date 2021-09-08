The Hunt: Who is Sirajuddin Haqqani? J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

The Taliban has appointed Sirajuddin Haqqani as its interim interior minister. WTOP's J.J. Green explores who Haqqani is on this week's edition of The Hunt.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: Sept. 8, 2021 (J.J. Green) The Taliban has appointed Sirajuddin Haqqani as its interim interior minister. The U.S has offered a $10 million reward for his arrest. On this week’s episode of The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green, former CIA covert operative Robert Baer breaks down who Haqqani is.

