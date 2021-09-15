Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
The Hunt: Is Homeland Security prepared to deal with latest threats facing the nation?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

September 15, 2021, 8:11 PM

Is the Department of Homeland Security prepared to handle the latest threats that face the country?

On this episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson says the agency is “outdated.”

