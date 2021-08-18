CORONAVIRUS NEWS : US calls for booster shots | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
The Hunt: Will the Taliban allow terrorists inside Afghanistan?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

August 18, 2021, 7:48 PM

The Taliban have suggested that it has shed it old habits. Few people really believe them.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project says the Taliban are unlikely to turn their back on Al Qaida.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

