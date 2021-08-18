The Hunt: Will the Taliban allow terrorists inside Afghanistan? J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

The Taliban have said they have turned their backs on their old ways, but will they really shut the doors on Al Qaida? J.J. Green explores why old habits die hard in this edition of The Hunt.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: Aug. 18, 2021 (J.J. Green) The Taliban have suggested that it has shed it old habits. Few people really believe them. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project says the Taliban are unlikely to turn their back on Al Qaida.

J.J. Green JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America. jgreen@wtop.com @JJGreenWTOP

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.