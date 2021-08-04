The Hunt: Federal authorities working to stop extremists seeking materials to make bombs

There's a new program to help retailers detect signs that people or groups may be trying to obtain chemicals to make bombs. J.J. Green discusses the details of Operation Flashpoint on this week's edition of "The Hunt."
The Hunt: Aug. 4, 2021 (J.J. Green)
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the FBI have teamed up to launch Operation Flashpoint — a program to help retailers detect signs that people or groups may be trying to obtain chemicals to make bombs.
On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Chuck Leas, a section chief in the Office for Bombing Prevention at CISA, explains how it works.
