The Hunt: Federal authorities working to stop extremists seeking materials to make bombs

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

August 4, 2021, 5:13 PM

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the FBI have teamed up to launch Operation Flashpoint — a program to help retailers detect signs that people or groups may be trying to obtain chemicals to make bombs.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Chuck Leas, a section chief in the Office for Bombing Prevention at CISA, explains how it works.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

