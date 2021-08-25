The Hunt: Desperate attempts to escape Afghanistan

Thomas Praxedes, a retired Marine, tells a dramatic story about his efforts to help an Afghan interpreter on this week's edition of "The Hunt."

For weeks, harrowing stories about Afghans’ desperate scrambles to get out of Afghanistan have emerged.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” retired Marine Thomas Praxedes tells a dramatic story about his efforts to help an Afghan interpreter.

