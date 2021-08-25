CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | City of Falls Church to require vaccination | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
The Hunt: Desperate attempts to escape Afghanistan

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

August 25, 2021, 8:14 PM

For weeks, harrowing stories about Afghans’ desperate scrambles to get out of Afghanistan have emerged.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” retired Marine Thomas Praxedes tells a dramatic story about his efforts to help an Afghan interpreter.

download audio
Retired marine on his efforts to help an Afghan interpreter

J.J. Green

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

J.J. Green | National Security News

