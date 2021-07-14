The Hunt: The cost of leaving Afghanistan

In this week's episode of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green," an expert discusses the difficult situation the Afghan people face following the departure of U.S. troops.

The commanding general of U.S. troops in Afghanistan returned to the U.S. this week, permanently.

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” the former head of U.S. Central Command Gen. Joseph Votel (Ret.) said that as the U.S. leaves, the Afghan people find themselves in a difficult situation, as the Taliban begins to ramp up terror attacks.

