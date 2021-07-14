Coronavirus News: Washington Monument reopens | Olivia Rodrigo encourages vaccination | Will we need booster shots? | How many vaccinated in DMV?
The Hunt: The cost of leaving Afghanistan

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

July 14, 2021, 8:10 PM

The commanding general of U.S. troops in Afghanistan returned to the U.S. this week, permanently.

In this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” the former head of U.S. Central Command Gen. Joseph Votel (Ret.) said that as the U.S. leaves, the Afghan people find themselves in a difficult situation, as the Taliban begins to ramp up terror attacks.

Afghan people in difficult situation after US troops leave

