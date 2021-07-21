The Hunt: ISIS plotting its return to power J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

In this week's edition of "The Hunt" WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green explores the ISIS plot to return to power.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: July 21, 2021 (J.J. Green) A Baghdad suburb was rocked by a massive, deadly explosion recently. But it was more than that. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says ISIS is slowly gaining strength.

