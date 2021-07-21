Coronavirus News: Va. school mask guidelines | Delta variant cases dominate US | CASES surge amid misinformation | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » National Security News » The Hunt: ISIS plotting…

The Hunt: ISIS plotting its return to power

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

July 21, 2021, 7:52 PM

The Hunt: July 21, 2021 (J.J. Green)

A Baghdad suburb was rocked by a massive, deadly explosion recently. But it was more than that.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says ISIS is slowly gaining strength.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis.

J.J. Green | National Security News

