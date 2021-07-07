Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. leaders on vaccines | WHO: COVID has killed over 4 million | NYC honors essential workers | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
The Hunt: Assessing the domestic violent extremist threat

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

July 7, 2021, 10:02 PM

The Hunt: July 7, 2021 (J.J. Green)

The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning to law enforcement recently indicating that domestic violent extremists may be planning to launch attacks against crowds of people.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green”, Scott Stewart, vice president at TorchStone Global, says it’s important to keep the warning in context.

