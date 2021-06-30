Coronavirus News: Delta variant is COVID 'on steroids,' expert says | Global deaths hit 4 million | What precautions should I take at hotels? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
The Hunt: US-led coalition…

The Hunt: US-led coalition in Middle East attacked by Iran-backed militia

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

June 30, 2021, 6:30 PM

This week, U.S. and Coalition forces in Iraq and Syria, fighting ISIS, were attacked by a militia supported by Iran, despite U.S. airstrikes to push them back.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green,” Col. Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, explains what happened.

 

download audio
The Hunt: US-led coalition in the Middle East attacked by Iran-backed militia (J.J. Green)
J.J. Green

JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis.

