The Hunt: New report indicates the Taliban not living up to peace agreement

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

June 9, 2021, 5:53 PM

The United Nations ISIS/Al-Qaida/Taliban Monitoring Team has just released it’s latest report.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green”, Edmund Fitton-Brown, coordinator of the team, said there’s concern the Taliban might not live up to the peace agreement it signed once U.S. troops leave.

jj green | The Hunt

