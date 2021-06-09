The Hunt: New report indicates the Taliban not living up to peace agreement

There's concern the Taliban might not live up to the peace agreement it signed once U.S. troops leave. Hear the latest on this week's edition of "The Hunt."

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green”, Edmund Fitton-Brown, coordinator of the team, said there’s concern the Taliban might not live up to the peace agreement it signed once U.S. troops leave.

The United Nations ISIS/Al-Qaida/Taliban Monitoring Team has just released it’s latest report.

toggle audio on and off

toggle audio on and off

JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.