The Hunt: New report indicates the Taliban not living up to peace agreement

There's concern the Taliban might not live up to the peace agreement it signed once U.S. troops leave. Hear the latest on this week's edition of "The Hunt."
The Hunt: June 9, 2021 (J.J. Green)
The United Nations ISIS/Al-Qaida/Taliban Monitoring Team has just released it’s latest report.
On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green”, Edmund Fitton-Brown, coordinator of the team, said there’s concern the Taliban might not live up to the peace agreement it signed once U.S. troops leave.
