The Hunt: Anti-Semitic attacks on the rise J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

WTOP's J.J. Green discusses the rise in anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S. and globally with Hans Jakob Schindler, the senior director of the Counter Extremism Project,

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: June 2, 2021 (J.J. Green) There has been a sharp rise in anti-Semitic attacks around the world, and here in the U.S. On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says it’s because of the recent conflict between Israel and Palestine.

J.J. Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio.

