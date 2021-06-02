VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Pre-pandemic crowds expected | Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
The Hunt: Anti-Semitic attacks on the rise

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

June 2, 2021, 4:12 AM

The Hunt: June 2, 2021 (J.J. Green)

There has been a sharp rise in anti-Semitic attacks around the world, and here in the U.S.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, says it’s because of the recent conflict between Israel and Palestine.

J.J. Green

JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis.

