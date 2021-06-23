CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | Merriweather Post to offer vaccines | WNBA says 99% of players fully vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
The Hunt: Afghans who helped the US hunt terrorists now being targeted

June 23, 2021, 6:35 PM

The Taliban has killed more than 300 Afghans who helped the U.S. during the war in Afghanistan.

On this episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” James Miervaldis, Chairman of the non-profit No One Left Behind, says tens of thousands have been waiting for years for special visas to come to the U.S., but time may be running out on them.

