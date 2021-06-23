The Hunt: Afghans who helped the US hunt terrorists now being targeted

The Taliban has killed more than 300 Afghans who helped the U.S. during the war in Afghanistan.
The Hunt: June 23, 2021 (J.J. Green)
The Taliban has killed more than 300 Afghans who helped the U.S. during the war in Afghanistan.
On this episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” James Miervaldis, Chairman of the non-profit No One Left Behind, says tens of thousands have been waiting for years for special visas to come to the U.S., but time may be running out on them.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.