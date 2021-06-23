The Hunt: Afghans who helped the US hunt terrorists now being targeted

The Taliban has killed more than 300 Afghans who helped the U.S. during the war in Afghanistan.

The Hunt: June 23, 2021 (J.J. Green)

On this episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” James Miervaldis, Chairman of the non-profit No One Left Behind, says tens of thousands have been waiting for years for special visas to come to the U.S., but time may be running out on them.