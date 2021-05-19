The Hunt: Who’s behind directed energy attacks against American officials?

Several American diplomats have fallen ill after suspected microwave attacks at embassies in Cuba, China and elsewhere. WTOP's J.J. Green discusses who might be responsible on this week's edition of The Hunt.

The Hunt: May 19, 2021 (J.J. Green)

A bipartisan group of 15 senators have introduced the Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act.

But who’s responsible?

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Robert Booth, a former deputy director of the State Department’s Office of Counter Intelligence, said there’s only one logical suspect.