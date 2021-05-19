CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Marine Corps Marathon update | In-person learning for Loudoun Co. schools | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » National Security News » The Hunt: Who's behind…

The Hunt: Who’s behind directed energy attacks against American officials?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

May 19, 2021, 6:50 PM

Several American diplomats have fallen ill after suspected microwave attacks at embassies in Cuba, China and elsewhere.

A bipartisan group of 15 senators have introduced the Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks Act.

But who’s responsible?

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Robert Booth, a former deputy director of the State Department’s Office of Counter Intelligence, said there’s only one logical suspect.

