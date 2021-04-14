CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine availability to open up in Northern Va. | DC opening walk-up vaccine sites for seniors | J&J vaccine in limbo | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Hunt: Think tank research shows domestic extremism on the rise in US

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

April 14, 2021, 11:41 PM

New research from think tanks show domestic extremism is on the rise in the United States.

On this episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Tom O’Connor, former FBI special agent with the Washington Field Office, talks about the specifics of this latest spike.

The Hunt: April 14, 2021 (J.J. Green)

J.J. Green

JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis.

