The Hunt: Think tank research shows domestic extremism on the rise in US

New research from think tanks show domestic extremism is on the rise in the United States.
On this episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Tom O’Connor, former FBI special agent with the Washington Field Office, talks about the specifics of this latest spike.
