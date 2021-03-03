CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » National Security News » The Hunt: What did…

The Hunt: What did those who rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6 have in common?

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

March 3, 2021, 6:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FBI officials have told WTOP that domestic terrorism is a complex mix of ideas and people.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Sara Kamali, author of “Home Grown Hate,” breaks down the group dynamics of those involved on Jan. 6 at the Capitol.

download audio
The Hunt: March 3, 2021 (J.J. Green)

J.J. Green

JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up