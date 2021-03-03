The Hunt: What did those who rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6 have in common?

The FBI has said domestic terrorism is a complex mix of ideas and people. WTOP's J.J. Green explores the threads that tie those involved in the Capitol Riot together with "Home Grown Hate" author Sara Kamali.
FBI officials have told WTOP that domestic terrorism is a complex mix of ideas and people.
On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Sara Kamali, author of “Home Grown Hate,” breaks down the group dynamics of those involved on Jan. 6 at the Capitol.
The Hunt: March 3, 2021 (J.J. Green)
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.