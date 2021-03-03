The Hunt: What did those who rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6 have in common?

The FBI has said domestic terrorism is a complex mix of ideas and people. WTOP's J.J. Green explores the threads that tie those involved in the Capitol Riot together with "Home Grown Hate" author Sara Kamali.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Sara Kamali, author of “Home Grown Hate,” breaks down the group dynamics of those involved on Jan. 6 at the Capitol.

FBI officials have told WTOP that domestic terrorism is a complex mix of ideas and people.

JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis.

