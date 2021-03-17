The Hunt: New US intelligence report: ‘Domestic violent extremism poses heightened threat in 2021’ J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

A new report from the U.S. intelligence community outlines an increased risk of domestic terror in 2021. WTOP's J.J. Green discusses the factors driving the threat with Scott Stewart.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: March 17, 2021 (J.J. Green) A new report put out by the intelligence community outlines an increased threat of violent domestic extremism in the United States in 2021. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Scott Stewart, Vice President of Intelligence at Torchstone Global, said “political polarization and demonization” are driving the threat.

J.J. Green JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis. jgreen@wtop.com @JJGreenWTOP

