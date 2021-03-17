CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden announces sped-up vaccine goal | FEMA mobile vaccine unit rolling into Md. | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region
The Hunt: New US intelligence report: ‘Domestic violent extremism poses heightened threat in 2021’

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

March 17, 2021, 6:30 PM

A new report put out by the intelligence community outlines an increased threat of violent domestic extremism in the United States in 2021.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Scott Stewart, Vice President of Intelligence at Torchstone Global, said “political polarization and demonization” are driving the threat.

