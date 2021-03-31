The Hunt: ISIS is making a comeback J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

In this week's The Hunt with WTOP's J.J. Green, a national security expert says the U.S must become better connected in the places where ISIS is reconstituting.

In this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Joby Warrick, author of the new book “Red Line,” said the U.S needs to become better connected in the places where ISIS is reconstituting. Those connections are critical as serious trouble could lay ahead. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio The Hunt: March 31, 2021 (J.J. Green)

