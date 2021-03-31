CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
The Hunt: ISIS is making a comeback

J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

March 31, 2021, 8:25 PM

In this week’s edition of “The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Joby Warrick, author of the new book “Red Line,” said the U.S needs to become better connected in the places where ISIS is reconstituting. 

Those connections are critical as serious trouble could lay ahead.

The Hunt: March 31, 2021 (J.J. Green)

J.J. Green

JJ Green is the National Security Correspondent at WTOP radio. He reports daily on international security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments and provides regular on-air analysis.

