The Hunt: What led to the intelligence failure ahead of the Capitol riot? J.J. Green | jgreen@wtop.com

On this week's edition of "The Hunt," former FBI agent and counterterrorism expert Tom O'Connor explains why intelligence reports ahead of the Capitol riot may not have been taken as seriously as they should have been.

Congress is probing the intelligence failure that led to the Capitol riot. On this week's edition of "The Hunt, with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green," former FBI agent and counterterrorism expert Tom O'Connor explains why the intelligence may not have been taken as seriously as it should have.

