The Hunt: Was the Nashville suicide bombing an act of terrorism?

The detonation of a recreational vehicle on Christmas Day in Nashville, Tennessee stunned the nation. WTOP NSC J.J. Green discusses it with a former State Department counterterrorism expert.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Scott Stewart, a former Diplomatic Security Service agent who’s now a vice president at the TorchStone Global security company, discusses what was behind the bombing.

