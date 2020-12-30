CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US reaches grim milestone | Biden to speed release of vaccines | Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | Latest test results
Home » National Security News » The Hunt: Was the…

The Hunt: Was the Nashville suicide bombing an act of terrorism?

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

December 30, 2020, 5:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The detonation of a recreational vehicle on Christmas Day in Nashville, Tennessee stunned the nation.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Scott Stewart, a former Diplomatic Security Service agent who’s now a vice president at the TorchStone Global security company, discusses what was behind the bombing.

download audio
The Hunt: Dec. 30, 2020 (J.J. Green)

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA data skills catalog promotes ‘learning culture’ of Federal Data Strategy

What do feds think about the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6?

Federal employees offer mixed projections on telework prospects post-pandemic

DOJ investigators have mixed reviews of agency's COVID-19 response, IG says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up