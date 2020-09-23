The Hunt: Terrorism trending downward

Terrorism seems to be trending downward world-wide, and the risk of a terrorist attack in a western nation has diminished. Hear more on this week's episode of "The Hunt."

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Edmund Fitton-Brown, coordinator of the U.N.’s al-Qaida-Taliban-ISIS monitoring team, says the chances of a western terror attack from a major terror organization are pretty low.

There is some rare, good news on the terrorism front.

