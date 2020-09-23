CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More businesses can reopen under Prince George's Phase 2 | Montgomery Co. official urge more COVID-19 testing | U.Va. announces new restrictions
The Hunt: Terrorism trending downward

Zeke Hartner

September 23, 2020, 7:31 PM

There is some rare, good news on the terrorism front.

On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Edmund Fitton-Brown, coordinator of the U.N.’s al-Qaida-Taliban-ISIS monitoring team, says the chances of a western terror attack from a major terror organization are pretty low.

download audio
The Hunt: Sept. 23, 2020 (J.J. Green)

