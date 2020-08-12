CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC's contact tracers to start home visits | Saliva test could be 'game changer' | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National Security News » The Hunt: Homegrown extremists…

The Hunt: Homegrown extremists in the US connected to Europe

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

August 12, 2020, 8:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Domestic terrorism is on the rise in the U.S.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security Correspondent J.J. Green,” Dr. Hans Jakob-Schindler, Senior Director of the Counter Extremism Project, said connections to Europe are fueling that rise.

download audio
The Hunt: Aug. 12, 2020 (J.J. Green)

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

J.J. Green | National Security News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up