The Hunt: The US military continues to focus on terrorism

In this week's edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Deputy Secretary of Defense David Norquist sat down for an exclusive interview to discuss the planned troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump is hoping to bring troops home from Afghanistan and has already done so in Syria.

So, how much of a commitment does the U.S. military have to fighting against terrorism abroad?

The U.S. military continues to focus on terrorism (J.J. Green)

