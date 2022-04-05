RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy to talk to UN | Shock of war on economies | Harvard students helping refugees find housing | Photos
Road closures announced for Cherry Blossom Parade

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

April 5, 2022, 1:16 PM

D.C.’s Cherry Blossom Parade is set for Saturday afternoon near the National Mall, and that of course means road closures along the route.

Here’s what to expect.

The following streets will be closed to parking and traffic from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

  • Seventh Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest to Independence Avenue Southwest.
  • Constitution Avenue, from Pennsylvania Avenue to 14th Street Northwest.
  • 12th Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest to Madison Drive Northwest.
  • 14th Street, from Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest to Independence Avenue Southwest.

The following streets will be closed to traffic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

  • Southeast/Southwest Freeway: Access to 12th Street Tunnel from the I-395 ramp.
  • Constitution Avenue, from 14th to 23rd streets Northwest.
  • Inbound I-395 (14th Street Bridge, including HOV lanes): All traffic will be sent eastbound on I-395.
  • 17th Street, from New York Avenue Northwest to Independence Avenue Southwest.
  • 18th Street, from E Street to Constitution Avenue Northwest.
  • 19th Street, from E Street to Constitution Avenue Northwest.
  • Virginia Avenue, from 24th Street to Constitution Avenue Northwest.

D.C. police reminds the public that these plans are subject to change. You can find the latest traffic information on their Twitter feed.

Jack Pointer

