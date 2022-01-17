WEATHER ALERT: Blustery conditions, potential refreeze possible in DC area | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Home » National Cherry Blossom Festival » Cherry Blossom Festival needs volunteers

Cherry Blossom Festival needs volunteers

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 17, 2022, 9:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News

The National Cherry Blossom Festival in D.C. runs from March 20 to April 17 — and it could use a hand from volunteers.

After going virtual because of COVID-19 for the past few years, people are being invited back to celebrate this spring, and the festival needs helpers for many of the events.

The festival stretches over four weeks. There are plenty of volunteer shifts: from ushers at the opening ceremony to balloon handlers and ticket assistants during the parade.

If you want to lend a hand, you can help make sure people are flying kites safely during the celebration. You’ll even get an official badge.

Help also is needed to man the information tent.

Register to be a volunteer online.

WTOP’s Shayna Estulin contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

