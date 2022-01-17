Cherry Blossom Festival needs volunteers

The National Cherry Blossom Festival in D.C. runs from March 20 to April 17 — and it could use a hand from volunteers.

After going virtual because of COVID-19 for the past few years, people are being invited back to celebrate this spring, and the festival needs helpers for many of the events.

The festival stretches over four weeks. There are plenty of volunteer shifts: from ushers at the opening ceremony to balloon handlers and ticket assistants during the parade.

If you want to lend a hand, you can help make sure people are flying kites safely during the celebration. You’ll even get an official badge.

Help also is needed to man the information tent.

Register to be a volunteer online.

WTOP’s Shayna Estulin contributed to this report.