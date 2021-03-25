CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Cherry blossoms reach 4th stage of blooming

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

March 25, 2021, 11:56 AM

The cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in D.C. are moving closer to peak bloom, reaching the fourth of six stages Thursday.

The National Park Service said the blossoms are now at peduncle elongation. During this time, the stalks extend and the flowers become visible.

The fourth stage comes three days after the trees reached the third stage.

At their fifth stage, the flowers will begin to open.

The first five of six stages of cherry blossom season, from bud to near-bloom, are seen. (Courtesy NPS)

Peak bloom is projected for early April.

This year, the park service said it will limit the number of people at the Tidal Basin, if the crowds become too large.

Instead, people are encouraged to watch the famed trees on the National Mall on the BloomCam.

