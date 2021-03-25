Cherry blossoms reach 4th stage of blooming

The cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in D.C. are moving closer to peak bloom, reaching the fourth of six stages Thursday.

The #BloomCam is live! Watch the #cherryblossoms develop & enjoy their spring beauty from the comfort of your home. And now that the blossoms are at peduncle elongation–the 4th of 6 stages–we’re even closer to peak bloom.🌸🌸 Enjoy the virtual experience:https://t.co/FGqr9jaW8r pic.twitter.com/PihsdmKayw — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 25, 2021

The National Park Service said the blossoms are now at peduncle elongation. During this time, the stalks extend and the flowers become visible.

The fourth stage comes three days after the trees reached the third stage.

At their fifth stage, the flowers will begin to open.

Peak bloom is projected for early April.

This year, the park service said it will limit the number of people at the Tidal Basin, if the crowds become too large.

Instead, people are encouraged to watch the famed trees on the National Mall on the BloomCam.